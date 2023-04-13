Check it out Golden

Golden Community Library

Column by Laura Larose

The Golden Poetry Walk is now up outside the Golden Museum and Archives.

Be sure to check out the variety of contributions by some very talented locals and get inspired to write your own.

Coming up soon, we’re excited to offer free Adult Tech Literacy for beginners.

Learn the basics and develop more confidence with your computer skills.

Space is limited, so please contact the branch for more information and to reserve your spot.

Also in May, we’re excited to be participating in the Golden Jane’s Walks.

Inspired by writer Jane Jacobs, with participants all over North America, Jane’s Walks are free neighbourhood walking tours.

Generally taking place at the beginning of May to coincide with her birthday, May 4, Jane’s Walks are designed to explore the heritage and culture of the area.

And finally, don’t miss John Manuel here tonight (April 13) at 7 p.m. with his presentation “Travel Memories – Morocco and Turkey.” Attendance is free and everyone is welcome.

For more information on these, or any other programs, please email me at llarose@orl.bc.ca or contact the branch.

The Golden public library is located at 819 Park Dr., near the Golden Town Hall and medical clinic.

Laura Larose is the Golden branch community librarian for the Okanagan Regional Library.

