Check it out Golden

Happy Easter Golden!

The library will be closed this weekend and the book return will also be closed as no one will be here to empty it.

We will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11.

Meanwhile, be sure to check out the Golden Poetry Walk outside the Golden Museum. Thank you to all the contributing poets.

Next week, we’re welcoming John Manuel, who will be here sharing memories from his travels to Morocco and Turkey.

Admission is free and everyone is welcome. Manuel’s presentation is Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m.

Our Baby and Toddler Time at the Early Years Centre has wrapped for the season, but all ages are welcome to join our Family Story time on Saturdays at 11 a.m.

We have a selection of books based around a weekly theme followed by a craft.

Laura Larose is the community librarian at the Golden branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.

Golden