Check it out Golden

With our Spring Break Club winding up, I’d like to thank all the incredible children who participated.

Thank-you to all the businesses who supplies prizes: The Golden Golf Course, The Dirtbag Corporation, Kicking Horse Movies, The Golden Dollar Store (407), The Bargain Store and The Great Canadian Dollar Store.

What a wonderfully supportive community we live in!

I also want to give a shout out to Cathy Burton whose help was invaluable.

Thank you Cathy, you are one of a kind!

Our poetry walk is really starting to come together.

It will be posted publicly next week. Location is still pending.

Also coming up on April 13, at 7 p.m., John Manuel will be here sharing his experiences with travelling through Turkey and Morocco.

If you have an experience or area of interest you can share with the community, please consider donating a couple hours of your time to present at the library.

For more information on any programs, please email me at llarose@orl.bc.ca or call the branch at 250-344-6516.

The Golden public library is located at 819 Park Dr., between the Golden Town Hall and the medical clinic.

