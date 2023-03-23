Check it out Golden

Spring has arrived.

The first week of the Spring Break Club is under way and our Poetry Walk Project is really starting to come together.

There is still time to get involved in either, just drop me a line.

Looking ahead we’re looking forward to welcoming our special guest, John Manuel who will be here in the evening of April 13 to share his experiences travelling through Turkey and Morocco.

In May, I will once again be participating in the Jane’s Walk, a series of neighbourhood walking tours, named for writer Jane Jacobs.

I will be sharing the history of the library and the library block.

Also in May, the Friends of the Golden Library will be having a big book sale in the Lion’s Den (library basement.)

Watch this space for donation and shopping times.

For more information on any of these programs, please email me at llarose@orl.bc.ca or call the branch at 250-344-6516.

The Golden public library is located at 819 Park Drive, between town hall and the medical clinic.

Laura Larose is the Golden branch community librarian of the Okanagan Regional Library.

