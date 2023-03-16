Golden Community Library. (File photo)

Check it out Golden

Column by Laura Larose

We are still taking registrations for The Spring Break Club for children in Kindergarten to Grade 7.

We will have activity sessions in the library from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on March 21, 23, 24, 28, 30 and 31. Plus take-home challenges and prizes.

FAQ

•What kind of things will you be doing?

•Each day will be different, but our activities will always be fun and enriching! We will do some art, games, building challenges, imagination challenges, puppets, and more!

•Why do we need to register?

•It helps with planning and set up if we know roughly who to expect. We also need a contact number in case of emergency or if your child wins a prize.

•Do I need to register for each session individually?

•No, it’s a one time registration.

•Does my child need to attend every session?

•No, they can come to all six or just one! Whatever works for your family.

•What is the cost?

It’s FREE!

To register your child email Laura at llarose@orl.bc.ca or call 250-344-6516.

The Golden public library is located at 819 Park Drive, between town hall and the medical clinic.

Laura Larose is the Golden branch community librarian of the Okanagan Regional Library.

