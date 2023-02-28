Check it out Golden

~ Laura Larose, community librarian
Registration is now open for the library Spring Break Club (SBC)! For children in Kindergarten to Grade 7, we will have in-library activities from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the following days:
•Thursday, March 23
•Friday, March 24
•Tuesday, March 28
•Thursday, March 30
•Friday, March 31
There will also be take-home challenges, reading logs, great prizes and more!
Participation is free, but children must be registered! Please email Laura at llarose@orl.bc.ca, call 250-344-6516, or come into the library!
Our regular Saturday children’s programs will continue through March. Story Time, with stories and crafts, is at 11 a.m. and drop-in LEGO Club is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The Golden public library is located at 819 Park Drive, between town hall and the medical clinic.
