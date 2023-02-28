Check it out Golden

~ Laura Larose, community librarian

Registration is now open for the library Spring Break Club (SBC)! For children in Kindergarten to Grade 7, we will have in-library activities from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the following days:

•Tuesday, March 21

•Thursday, March 23

•Friday, March 24

•Tuesday, March 28

•Thursday, March 30

•Friday, March 31

There will also be take-home challenges, reading logs, great prizes and more!

Participation is free, but children must be registered! Please email Laura at llarose@orl.bc.ca, call 250-344-6516, or come into the library!

Our regular Saturday children’s programs will continue through March. Story Time, with stories and crafts, is at 11 a.m. and drop-in LEGO Club is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Golden public library is located at 819 Park Drive, between town hall and the medical clinic.

