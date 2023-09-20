Check it out Golden

Join us Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for our Golden Library strategic planning community engagement session.

Share your hopes and ideas for the future of the library.

Everyone is welcome and light refreshments will be provided.

You can also participate in the short survey found here https://feedback.orl.ca/ on our website.

Paper copies are also available to pick up in the branch.

Unfortunately, Baby and Toddler Time, which usually happens on Fridays at 11 a.m., is cancelled for this week.

Also, please be aware we have been notified the library will have no power on Saturday, Sept. 23.

We plan to remain open and will be doing manual checkouts, although we may have to limit the amount of items allowed.

We will have Story Time at 11 a.m. and LEGO Club at 1 p.m.

Computers will not be available, and we will not be able to access your account, check anything in or look up our catalogue.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

For information on these or any other programs, please email me at llarose@orl.bc.ca or call the branch at 250-344-6516.

Laura Larose is the Golden branch community librarian of the Golden public library, located at 819 Park Drive.

