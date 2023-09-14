Check it out Golden

Golden Community Library

Column by Laura Larose

Next Thursday, Sept. 21, we are excited to welcome lawyer Derrick Murphy from Fairley and Blakely who will be here to talk about representing yourself in family law proceedings. Please share this with anyone you think could benefit from this info session. Please note that this presentation is for general information only, Derrick cannot provide individualized legal advice. This free presentation starts at 7 p.m. Contact me for more details.

The following day, Sept.22, we will be holding a public engagement session as part of the ORL’s strategic planning from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend, and light refreshments will be provided. The strategic plan will help set the direction for the future of our library and help us to meet the needs of the community. Please see our website https://feedback.orl.ca/ for more information, to register for the public engagement session or answer the quick survey.

For information on these or any other programs, please email me at llarose@orl.bc.ca or call the branch at 250-344-6516.

If you have any questions about these programs, or are interested in giving a presentation, please contact me at llarose@orl.bc.ca or call 250-344-6516.

Laura Larose is the Golden branch community librarian of the Golden public library, located at 819 Park Drive.

