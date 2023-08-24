Check it out Golden

Laura Larose

Our last summer session of “Let’s Draw!” is tonight (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m.

Thank you to all who participated over the last few weeks.

We have decided to keep this running as a monthly program over the fall and winter, so going forward we will have a session on the first Thursday of every month.

It’s a free, drop-in drawing program for adults and teens. All skill levels are welcome!

I’m also excited to announce our first special guest of the season, lawyer Derrick Murphy, with Fairley & Blakley, will offer a free information session entitled “Representing Yourself in Family Law Proceedings.”

Watch for it Thursday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m.

Please note the presenter cannot provide individualized legal advice, as this presentation is for general public information only.

And finally, Family Story Time starts up next week, on Sept. 2. Join me every Saturday at 11 a.m. for stories, crafts and more!

If you have any questions about these programs, or are interested in giving a presentation, please contact me at llarose@orl.bc.ca or call 250-344-6516.

Laura Larose is the Golden branch community librarian of the Golden public library, located at 819 Park Dr., between the Golden Town Hall and the medical clinic.

Golden