Check it out Golden

Aug. 17, is the last session of the Summer Reading Club! Thank you to all the incredible children who participated! We also want to thank Cathy Burton, Joan Loewenstein and Lisa Chevalot for lending a hand; The Golden Dollar Store (407), The Bargain Store and The Great Canadian Dollar Store for donating prizes; and our special guests Jocelyn Wilson from Everything Circus Arts and magician Leif David!

Children can still return their completed reading records until September 9 to win a prize, plus we still have few extras left if any children aged 5 to 12 would like to pick one up and participate!

Story Time will start back up on September 2nd, but until then don’t forget we have a great variety of enriching toys to play with in the branch plus LEGO Club still runs every Saturday from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm!

And if you haven’t already, please take a couple of minutes to complete our survey about the future of the library! Surveys can be found on our website at https://feedback.orl.ca/ and paper copies are available to pick up in the branch.

The Golden public library is located at 819 Park Dr., between the Golden Town Hall and the medical clinic.

