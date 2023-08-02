Check it out Golden

Column by Laura Larose

Summer is flying by, and we’ve started planning our upcoming fall programs at the Golden library branch.

Family Story Time, featuring stories and crafts, will resume at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 2.

Baby and Toddler Time willstart up again at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept.8.

The Library Tween Club, for book lovers in Grades 4 to 7 will also start meeting again on Friday, Sept. 8, 3:30 p.m.

The Cookbook Club will also start meeting again Sept. 28, as cookbooks will be available to pick up Aug. 31.

We will also be offering another six-week session of adult tech literacy and have several exciting special guests planned.

Watch this space for more details in the upcoming weeks!

There is still time to get involved with our summer programs. The Summer Reading Club (for school-aged kids) meets on Thursdays, 1:30 to 3 p.m., and take-home reading records are also available.

And “Let’s Draw,” our drop-in drawing program for adults, is on Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.

If you have any questions about these programs, or are interested in giving a presentation, please contact me at llarose@orl.bc.ca or call 250-344-6516.

The Golden public library is located at 819 Park Dr., between the Golden Town Hall and the medical clinic.Laura Larose is the Golden branch community librarian of the Okanagan Regional Library.

