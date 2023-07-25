Magician Leif David uses a spray bottle to help his audience imagine rain during his Unplug and Play/Family Literacy Week performance at the Salmar Classic on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Check it out Golden

Column by Laura Larose

We have a special guest for next week’s Summer Reading Club! The awesome Kelowna based magician Leif David will be here performing his amazing magic tricks! This event is open to the public! Thursday 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm!

Also on Thursdays, we have “Let’s Draw” our drop-in drawing program for adults from 6:30 pm-7:45 pm! Learn some new skills and have fun with like-minded people. This program is for all skill-levels and all materials will be provided!

And don’t forget about Freebie Fridays! Every Friday over the summer we set up a table with FREE used books. We have a huge variety to give away so be sure to stop by to check it out!

The Golden public library is located at 819 Park Dr., between the Golden Town Hall and the medical clinic.

Laura Larose is the Golden branch community librarian of the Okanagan Regional Library.

Laura Larose is the Golden branch community librarian for the Okanagan Regional Library.

Golden

