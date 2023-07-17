Check it out Golden

The Summer Reading Club (SRC) continues to thrive! Last week we visited ancient Egypt and did some building of our own! Thank you to Joan Loewenstein and Lisa Chevalot for helping out! If your child is unable to come to the meetings, they can still come in and get a reading record to complete at home for a change to win a prize! SRC meetings are Thursdays from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm. To register your school-aged child, or for more information, please email me at llarose@orl.bc.ca.

After an initial delay, our free, drop-in drawing program for adults starts tonight! From 6:30 pm to 7:45 pm, all skill levels are welcome and materials will be provided!

And lastly, we are running a fun drawing competition for kids! Draw Garfield the cat and drop it off at the library by August 1st for a chance to win a new copy of “Garfield Goes Hog Wild.”

The Golden public library is located at 819 Park Dr., between the Golden Town Hall and the medical clinic.

Laura Larose is the Golden branch community librarian for the Okanagan Regional Library.

