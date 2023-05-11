Check it out Golden

It’s time for a Character Hunt!

I’ve hidden 10 children’s book characters in the windows of businesses around town.

Children who find them all will win a prize. Come into the library to pick up a checklist today and start searching.

We also have several in-library children’s spring programs still running.

The Tween Club, for book-loving kids in Grades 4 to 7, meets on Fridays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturdays we have stories and crafts at 11 a.m. and LEGO Drop-In, from 1 to 3 p.m.

And don’t forget about the Friends of the Golden Library Book Sale coming up at the end of the month.

Pick up some good reads at a great price and support your local library in the process on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lion’s Den both days. If you have used books you’d like to donate, we will be having a book drive on Friday, May 26, from 1 to 8 p.m.

The Golden public library is located at 819 Park Dr., between the Golden Town Hall and the medical clinic.

Laura Larose is the Golden branch community librarian for the Okanagan Regional Library.

Golden