Book sale is back on Saturday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. (Golden Library)

Check it out Golden

Column by Laura Larose

The second annual Friends of the Golden Library Book Sale will be happening Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28.

The sale will be in the Lion’s Den (in the basement of the library, entrance on the side facing the town hall) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days.

This sale is cash only and please bring your own bag. One hundred per cent of the profits go to support the Golden library.

We used money from last year’s sale to pay for performers and prizes at the Summer Reading Club, to throw our epic Mad Science Halloween event, buy supplies for Story Time and Tween Club, and much more.

To support the sale, we will be having a book drive Friday, May 26, from 1 to 8 p.m., also in the Lion’s Den. I appreciate that many people would like to donate sooner, but we really do not have any storage space at all. Please do not bring heavily soiled items, especially those with water damage or mold.

And don’t forget to join me tonight at 5 p.m. for my Jane’s Walk community walking tour The Library Block Walk.

Meet at the library.

If you have time to help out on May 26, 27 or 28, please contact me at 250-344-6516 or llarose@orl.bc.ca.

Donation and shopping times will be advertised once we have secured more volunteers.

Laura Larose is the Golden branch community librarian for the Okanagan Regional Library.

