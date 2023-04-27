Check it out Golden

Golden Community Library

Column by Laura Larose

Coming up next week, I’m excited to be taking part in the Golden Jane’s Walks.

Jane’s Walks are free, community led walking tours inspired by author and activist Jane Jacobs.

On Tuesday, May 2, join Brittany Newman at the museum for the Golden South Residential Walk.

On Wednesday, May 3, meet Glen Ewan at the Spirit Square for the Historic Downtown Walk.

And finally, on Thursday, May 4, join me in front of the library for the Library Block Walk.

All the walks start at 5 p.m. and are suitable for all ages.

And speaking of the museum, don’t forget to check out the Golden Poetry Walk, which is posted out front and will be coming down next week.

Enjoy a variety of work by talented locals and get inspired to create your own work for next year’s walk.

Coming up at the end of May, the Friends of the Golden Library will hold a book sale but we need volunteers to help put on the event.

If you have time to help out on May 26, 27 and/or 28, please contact me at 250-344-6516 or llarose@orl.bc.ca.

Donation and shopping times will be advertised once we have secured more volunteers.

Laura Larose is the Golden branch community librarian for the Okanagan Regional Library.

