Check it out: Get your Golden Library membership

~Laura Larose, Community Librarian

New to Golden? The library is here for you! Membership is free to all Golden locals! You will just need proof of residency (such as government issued ID with your current address or a bill with your name and address.) As part of the Okanagan Regional Library you will have access to the sixteenth largest library collection in Canada! In addition to a large collection of books for all ages, we also have movies, CDs (music and audiobooks), magazines, STEAM toys and more!

Most library programs are open to all and free to attend! On Tuesdays we have a Knitting Circle from 1:30 pm- 4:00 pm. On Fridays we have a Baby and Toddler Story Time at 11:00 am in the Early Years Centre (423-9th St. N) and The Library Tween Club, for book loving kids grades 4-7 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm. On Saturdays we have Family Story Time (and craft!) at 11:00 am and LEGO Club from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm. We also have a monthly Cookbook Club, frequent special guests, events, and workshops for all ages!

For information on these or any other programs, please call 250-344-6516 or email llarose@orl.bc.ca.

Golden Public Library is located at 819 Park Dr., between the town hall and the medical clinic.

Golden