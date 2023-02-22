A prayer for Ukraine

A man carries the Ukrainian national flag as members of the Ukrainian Catholic community gather in prayer outside the White House, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Washington” (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

~Special to the Golden Star: Dave Dunn

Nohtawiynan / Kise Manitow Creator/Father:

Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mark the one year Anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We watch in horror as Ukranian cities are bombed, homes are flattened and many Ukranians are hurt or killed.

Father, please bless us as we gather and as we lift our hearts in solidarity to Ukraine and to you in prayer.

We see these brave souls facing winter without heat, without food and without homes and enduring the atrocities of War. It is unbelievable that all this could be happening in 2023.

Creator, we humbly ask that you protect our brothers and sisters and lift them up from any further harm and especially hold the precious little children close. We pray for peace and laying down of weapons.

We witness the bravery of the Ukraine President and his people as they gallantly stand up to fight to protect their citizens and their country. We ask you to lead these courageous souls and stand by them in their suffering.

Creator, help us to realize how privileged we are to live in freedom and peace in Canada and perhaps specifically in Golden, BC. Please lead us and work through us so that we might make a better world.

We ask that you cleanse the hearts of President Putin and his Allies of all ego, greed and evil. Please bring Peace to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine.

Kakeyaw Wahko’makun . All My Relations.

