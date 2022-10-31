A love letter to Golden

Based in Kimberley, I have had four decades of happy links with Golden – giving piano workshops for teachers and students, making the link for Cambodian refugees to be sponsored here, performing to aid fund-raising for other refugees, and more. My latest venture is to serve as a place-holding piano teacher for Golden, a town clearly passionate about music education.

In short: two teachers moved away and adored local Jackie has taken time for her new baby. We had set up for teacher Tamara Kuss of Calgary to settle here for some three dozen students in need; then her mother was diagnosed with kidney cancer in mid-August, far too late to find a new teacher. Doubly devastated was Tamara: at her mother’s crisis, and at her need to stay in Calgary that left Golden once more in the lurch (no teachers, new teacher, no teacher…)

I set up my schedule to drive to Golden Friday to Sunday each week, relieving a major stress for Tamara and offering continuity for Golden students. Well! I’m here to tell you, I couldn’t have done it without dear townspeople! To find a teaching base took some frantic effort, erupting while summer holidays took many locals away and gave time off to site administrators.

Mr. and Mrs. Leslie allowed me to use their travel trailer (yes) for Weekend 1; Anna at the Civic Centre offered a fine Weekend 2 welcome. Stan Walker of the United Church board, as well as several Baptist and Lutheran Church members, also tried to sort things out on very little notice.

Superb results at last! In a service swap at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, I am now the groundskeeper and janitor-maintenance man in trade for use of that lovely 1891 building. I happen to love local history, and it is an honour indeed to care for one of Golden’s oldest structures.

Good news from Tamara: her mother’s main operation took place two weeks ago (bumped up from a six-month expected wait) and apparently went well. Healing is a long process, and I likely will work here awhile yet. We also plan some team-teaching crossover once she can come at last. We share much in our approaches as she was my student long ago. In fact, she first contacted me in midsummer about getting “out of the Big City” for life and work in small centres, so I know she will be a keen community member. By the bye, she is also a trained acupuncturist!

In the meantime, I will play for seniors starting at Durand Manor with golden (haha) oldies and Remembrance Day tributes. I would be pleased to visit shut-ins also with a portable keyboard. You need only contact me at pianoingolden@gmail.com or cell-text 250-540-4242. It would be but a small way of showing my gratitude for broad support that benefits everyone involved.

~Arne Sahlén

