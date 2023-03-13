March 13, 2023
In loving memory ~
Ilse’s life will be celebrated on March 23rd, 1:00 at the Hindman-Bowers Funeral Home Chapel, in Golden, B.C. She will be remembered and greatly missed.
To leave an online message of condolence, visit www.bowersfuneralservice.com
