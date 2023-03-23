Land Act and Mines Act: Notice of Intention to Apply for a Disposition of Crown Land

Take notice that Paul Poohkay (Dark Horse Ventures) has applied to the British Columbia Ministry of Forests (FOR), Kootenay Region. Dark Horse Ventures has applied for a Licence of Occupation for a Quarry site (aggregate). The proposed Mine is situated on Provincial Crown Land west of Golden, BC containing approximately 8.0 hectares.

The Lands File for this application is 4405298 (Quarry). Written comments should be directed to Sr. Authorizations Specialist, FOR, Kootenay Boundary Region, 1902 Theatre Road, Cranbrook BC V1C 7G1. Comments will be received by FOR up to: April 28, 2023. FOR may not be able to consider comments received after this date. Please visit their website at http://comment.nrs.gov. bc.ca/ for more information.

I, Paul Poohkay, have filed with the Chief Permitting Officer, pursuant to Part 10.2.1 of the Health and Safety Reclamation Code for Mines in British Columbia, a program for the protection and reclamation of the land and water courses related to the proposed amended Holt Creek Quarry.

A copy of the Mines Act permit application, including supporting documentation, is available for public viewing at: Golden Public Library, 819 Park Dr, Golden, BC.

Any person affected by or interested in this program has 30 days from the date of publication to make written representation to the Chief Permitting Officer of Mines, Ministry of Energy, Mines & Low Carbon Innovation, Southeast Region at Suite 202, 100 Cranbrook St N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3P9 or by email MMD- Cranbrook@gov.bc.ca.

Please note that the Chief Permitting Officer does not have a mandate to consider the merits of the proposed mine from a zoning or a land use planning perspective.

Be advised that any response to this advertisement will be considered part of the public record. Access to these records requires the submission of a Freedom of Information (FOI) request. Please, visit http://www.gov.bc.ca/freedomofinformation to learn more about FOI submissions.