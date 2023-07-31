B.C. Parks released a statement saying a child dead after being struck by a falling tree at a Okanagan Lake Provincial Park Saturday. (Google Maps)

B.C. Parks released a statement saying a child dead after being struck by a falling tree at a Okanagan Lake Provincial Park Saturday. (Google Maps)

Youngster dies after tree falls at provincial campsite in B.C.’s Okanagan region

BC Parks says the child was at a campground at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park Saturday

A child has been killed in British Columbia while visiting a provincial park in the Okanagan, south of Peachland.

A statement from BC Parks says the child was at a campground at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park on Saturday.

The statement says the youngster was injured by a falling tree.

BC Parks says the child died a short time later in hospital.

The age of the victim was not released and BC Parks hasn’t said what might have caused the tree to come down.

The statement says “our hearts go out to the family and friends following this tragic incident.”

READ ALSO: U.S. hiker dies after falling from popular B.C. hiking trail near Whistler

parks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Authors C.C. Humphreys, Adrian Raeside discuss latest books
Next story
Kelowna’s KF Aerospace makes the cut with Canadian military

Just Posted

Air crews were busy dropping retardent on the flanks of the Eagle Bluff Wildfire on the edge of Osoyoos on July 30. The wildfire has grown dramatically since it first crossed the border on July 29. (Melissa Genberg - Facebook)
Osoyoos wildfire swells to over 1,400 hectares as homes remain under threat

(BC Wildfire)
Kamloops residents wake up to ash and smoke from Rossmoore Lake wildfire

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP say 6 dead after small Salmon Arm-bound plane crashes in Alberta

B.C. Parks released a statement saying a child dead after being struck by a falling tree at a Okanagan Lake Provincial Park Saturday. (Google Maps)
Youngster dies after tree falls at provincial campsite in B.C.’s Okanagan region