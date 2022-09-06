You can’t keep ‘em separated: The Offspring/Simple Plan to play Kelowna

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 a.m. at Live Nation

The Offspring are one of the best selling punk bands of all time. (Photo/The Offspring Facebook)

One of the best-selling punk bands in history is coming to Kelowna.

The Offspring will play Prospera Place November 25 as part of their Let The Bad Times Roll Tour. Coming off sold-out European festivals and an appearance at Rock in Rio, the band starts the Canadian leg of their tour in Halifax on October 31, playing a total of 18 cities.

The Offspring have sold 40 million albums worldwide with Let The Bad Times Roll, released in 2021, their latest effort.

“This album is probably the most cathartic thing we’ve done,” said singer Dexter Holland. “The messages might be dark, but at the end what’s left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important.”

Joining the band on tour is Montreal’s Simple Plan.

“We are so excited to finally be able to announce this Canadian tour with The Offspring,” said drummer Chuck Comeau. “We know a lot of our Canadian fans have been waiting for a very long time for this and we’re absolutely thrilled to play for them all over the country. Canada is a very special place for our band, and we know these shows are gonna be amazing.”

Tickets for the Prospera Place show go on sale on Friday, September 9 at 10 am at Live Nation.

READ MORE: Meet me on Bernard is closed for the season

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets reduce roster: Something new on the way

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaLive musicMusicmusic festivals