World War discharge certificate, medals found by Kelowna RCMP

  • Jun. 14, 2022 11:30 a.m.
  • News
Kelowna RCMP are looking to reunite these World War II medals with their rightful owner (Kelowna RCMP)Kelowna RCMP are looking to reunite these World War II medals with their rightful owner (Kelowna RCMP)
The Discharge Certificate of Corporal John Milliman Wintermute who served in both England and France and was discharged on May 17th, 1919 (Kelowna RCMP)The Discharge Certificate of Corporal John Milliman Wintermute who served in both England and France and was discharged on May 17th, 1919 (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP is looking for the owners of a Canadian Forces Discharge Certificate from World War I and Canadian Military medals from World War II.

On January 7, 2022 police located the items in possession of a Kelowna man. It was confirmed he is not the rightful owner.

The discharge certificate was issued to a Corporal John Milliman Wintermute who served in England and France. He was discharged on May 17, 1919.

The medals have no information as to who they were issued to.

Kelowna RCMP has requested the assistance of the Okanagan Military Museum and other Canadian Military partners in hopes of reuniting the historical pieces with their rightful owner.

“As a senior serving member of the Canadian Armed Forces it’s important to me personally these items of the ultimate sacrifice be returned back to the rightful heirs of those who have served with honour,” said RCMP Corporal Ammo Vecchio.

Anyone with information regarding these items is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP.

READ MORE: Vancouver sees 5-fold increase in fire deaths caused by exploding lithium-ion batteries

READ MORE: Canada’s ‘flag war’ with Denmark over tiny Arctic island set to end peacefully with deal

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Canadian Armed ForcesFirst World WarKelownaRCMP

Previous story
Professor of medicine says no need to panic over COVID-19 reinfection
Next story
Federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates to be suspended for domestic, outbound travellers

Just Posted

Cranbrook’s East Kootenay Community Credit Union and Castlegar’s Heritage Credit Union have entered into merger discussions. Photo: Barry Coulter
Heritage Credit Union and East Kootenay Community Credit Union enter into merger discussions

Two community projects are getting dual funding from the Town and CSRD . (File photos)
Rec-Plex park, proposed aquatic facility get financial support from Town, CSRD

Scotty Berg has a big summer ahead (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna star signs his first record deal

Recreational real estate in the Okanagan is rising in popularity, as Canadians seek to take advantage of what B.C. has to offer (Photo Submitted by RVezy).
Analyst expects Okanagan recreational real estate market to pop