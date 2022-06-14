World War discharge certificate, medals found by Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP are looking to reunite these World War II medals with their rightful owner (Kelowna RCMP) The Discharge Certificate of Corporal John Milliman Wintermute who served in both England and France and was discharged on May 17th, 1919 (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP is looking for the owners of a Canadian Forces Discharge Certificate from World War I and Canadian Military medals from World War II.

On January 7, 2022 police located the items in possession of a Kelowna man. It was confirmed he is not the rightful owner.

The discharge certificate was issued to a Corporal John Milliman Wintermute who served in England and France. He was discharged on May 17, 1919.

The medals have no information as to who they were issued to.

Kelowna RCMP has requested the assistance of the Okanagan Military Museum and other Canadian Military partners in hopes of reuniting the historical pieces with their rightful owner.

“As a senior serving member of the Canadian Armed Forces it’s important to me personally these items of the ultimate sacrifice be returned back to the rightful heirs of those who have served with honour,” said RCMP Corporal Ammo Vecchio.

Anyone with information regarding these items is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP.

