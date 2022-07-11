WorkSafeBC investigation into Kelowna crane collapse continues 1 year later

The full investigation report is yet to be released

Questions are still being asked and answers are being sought one year after a tower crane collapse in downtown Kelowna that claimed the lives of five men.

Such a catastrophic failure immediately opened up an extensive collaboration between WorkSafeBC, RCMP and the B.C Coroners Service to determine why it happened, though the report is still incomplete and unavailable.

“The amount of time an investigation takes is directly related to its complexity,” reads a backgrounder on what a WorkSafeBC investigation involves on their website.

The July 12, 2021 incident fits the bill – four of the dead were working on disassembling the crane when it collapsed, while the fifth was working in an adjacent building unrelated to the construction project.

Working with experts and engineers to determine the sequence of events, the structural integrity of the crane parts, the dismantling process itself, and many more factors, WorkSafeBC said in a release on the day before the one-year anniversary that the incident investigation report is “well advanced” – however, there is still no specific date or time as to when the report will be completed and publicly available.

The public is invited to a memorial for the deceased on July 12 at the site at Bernard Ave. and Ellis St.

