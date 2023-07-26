Working to keep Golden’s new aquatic centre’s cost low, residents happy

The estimated cost for this version is between $33 million to $42 million

Sticker shock quickly turned to an enthusiastic rethink of the proposed Golden and Area A Indoor Aquatic Centre.

Shortly before a planned open house to update members of the public on the project in June, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District was advised the original $35 million cost estimate provided by consultants HCMA Architecture + Design and Make Projects Ltd. had jumped to between $47 and $56 million.

“It was fairly shocking, but quite honestly, we very quickly began looking at ways we can descale the features into an affordable first phase and still provide what the community wants,” says Darcy Mooney, CSRD manager of operations, noting the project like many others across the industry is being challenged by cost increases.

Instead of a public meeting on June 21, Mooney called members of the original advisory committee and new members, including four Town of Golden councillors, to a workshop to talk about problems and challenges with the project.

“They challenged CSRD and the consultants to come back to the original range we talked about three years ago,” he said.

“As a result the new approach will have the facility designed in a phased approach to meet both the budget goals and community desires for the facility.”

Mooney, along with Darin Harding, associate principal HMCA Architecture + Design and Alan Nicholson, principal, Make Projects Ltd., presented the new options to the CSRD board on July 20.

An initial review suggests the base-level, first phase of the aquatic centre will include a six-lane, 25-metre pool, a ramp into the lane pool, a tot pool, hot pool and universal change room, with a smaller lobby and no multi-purpose room.

Later phases would include several items that had to be removed to bring the costs more in line with the original proposal: the leisure pool, steam room, sauna and wet multipurpose room, with an estimated cost of $5.4 million.

Another phase could see an expanded lobby and large dry multipurpose room added for a projected cost of $2.6 million.

“We are looking for ways to still deliver something affordable but that meets what the residents are looking for,” said Electoral Area A director Karen Cathcart, telling CSRD directors at the July 20 board meeting that she felt like she had been kicked in the head when she heard the new cost estimates, but is now much more hopeful. “There has been so much work and effort behind the scenes going on to try and reduce costs as much as possible.”

“It was a shot to the head,” agreed Golden Mayor Ron Oszust, giving kudos to those involved for being able to shift to a phased approach. “It was impressive the team was able to pivot, take advantage of the contractors already being in town (for the public open house) and to continue to move the project forward in the face of the new pricing.”

In 2022, voters in the Town of Golden and Electoral Area A showed overwhelming support with 72 per cent of the ballots being cast in favour of borrowing $18 million to construct an indoor aquatic centre.

The remaining funds to develop the project will need to be raised through grant opportunities with other levels of government, outside agencies and fundraising efforts. Due to the changes to the project, the CSRD is also conducting a review to ensure the proper legal and regulatory processes are followed as the project advances.

In the meantime, the project team is planning to consult with local trades and industry professionals to reduce costs and explore partnership opportunities.

“We’ve just finished a schematic design and once design elements are approved, we’ll move into the detailed design phase,” said Mooney, pointing out the CSRD will begin the process of hiring a construction manager, an important next step because they represent the construction industry and will be able to bring local construction into the project.

“They will be hosting an open house for the trades to start understanding what they can contribute to the project, which helps inform the detailed design of the facility.”

The project team is scheduled to bring updated plans, with new drawings, more information and new refined costing to the CSRD board, Town of Golden council and the public in the fall.

“I can’t say enough good things about HMCA and Make Projects, who are leading experts in the field, for their willingness to explore new opportunities, make changes and work with the community,” Mooney said. “They have an understanding of working with a team and listening to the community perspective.“

Mooney reminds Golden and Area A residents that the regional district’s Golden On-Deck website will continue to be updated as new information becomes available. This will include dates and times for open houses. Go online to goldenondeck.ca.

