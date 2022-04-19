Work underway on street renewal project at IGA and Ford

Construction commenced earlier this month and will last until June

The 600 block that will be closed throughout construction to vehicular traffic. (Town of Golden photo)

Construction has commenced on the 600 block of 9th Avenue North, with work expected to commence on April 4 and continue until the end of June.

The work is one of the top infrastructure replacement priorities according to the 2019 Infrastructure Replacement Priority Plan, according to the Town.

TYBO contracting Ltd. will undertake the project, which is a complete renewal of the block by IGA, including construction of curbing and a sidewalk along 7th Avenue North, between 8th and 9th avenues.

The project includes the following components:

Replacement and upsizing of the existing 200mm AC water main to 250mm PVC pipe;

Replacement of the existing 200mm AC sewer main with 200mm PVC pipe;

Replacement of existing water and sewer services to property line;

Servicing of vacant properties to property line;

Replacement and enhancement of existing stormworks;

Deep replacement of road structure;

New road surface, curbing, sidewalks;

New street lighting and final landscaping; and

Sidewalk, curbing and street lighting on 7th Street North.

Work on 9th Avenue North will result in a closure of the 600 block to vehicular traffic while water, sanitary and storm infrastructure are renewed and a new road structure is put in place.

The work will also include improved street lighting along 7th Street North between 8th and 9th Avenues North as well as interconnecting sidewalks.

The closure will be in effect throughout construction in April until approximately June.

Heavy equipment traffic, noice, compactor vibrations and dust should be expected in the area.

In 2021, the Town asked citizens for permission to borrow $5M for the replacement of deep utilities, road structure, surface, and streetscape renewal for two downtown streets, of which this project is a part of. According to the Town, the response was overwhelmingly in support of the project.

During construction, the road will be closed to vehicle traffic, however pedestrian traffic will continue to flow for local businesses.

