Woman sustains minor injuries in northwest B.C. bear attack

Conservation Officer Service says it was a defensive attack, warns public to be cautious

A black bear eats club cherries in southeastern Alaska. (Taal Levi, Oregon State University/Wikimedia Commons)

A black bear eats club cherries in southeastern Alaska. (Taal Levi, Oregon State University/Wikimedia Commons)

A woman sustained minor injuries that required some stitches after a bear attack while out with her dog near the archery club in Smithers this afternoon (Aug. 2).

Conservation officer Ron Leblanc said it was a defensive attack as the woman and her off-leash dog startled the bear.

“The bear wasn’t doing anything it shouldn’t, it was just out eating berries and salmon,” Leblanc said.

In such cases, the Conservation Officer Service (COS) does not kill or relocate bears, he said, noting that while there have been other sightings, there is no indication this 2-3 year-old black bear has been into any unnatural attractants or is habituated to humans.

He said the woman was OK with the decision not to destroy the bear.

“It was one four-legged animal running into another four-legged animal, the bear saw the dog as a threat and attacked,” Leblanc said.

The COS is, however, asking the public to steer clear of the area located off Tatlow Road just past the fairgrounds for a couple of days to give the bear a chance to move on.

The service also reminds people to always remain aware and cautious when out in nature as northwestern B.C. is undeniably bear country.

Sightings of bears or other wild animals, particularly if visiting unnatural attractants or acting aggressively should be reported to the RAPP (report all poachers and polluters) line at 1-877-952-RAPP or online at www.rapp.bc.ca.

OTHER NEWS: Committee of the Whole votes to end permissive tax exemptions


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
August can be the most challenging month for B.C. wildfires, says Ma

Just Posted

Sagebrush Golf Club is Merritt was recently named the sixth best golf course in Canada. (@sagebrushgolfclub/Instagram)
7 Thompson-Okanagan golf courses make top 59 tracks in the country

Grand opening is on Friday, Aug. 5 in Golden. (Facebook)
New Indian restaurant brings a new flavour to Golden

The Horsethief Creek wildfire. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service.
BC Wildfire Service responding to large Columbia Valley wildfires

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire outside Kamloops could see more fire activity in the next couple days with warmer temperatures and wind in the forecast. (BC Wildfire Services)
UPDATE: New mapping shows wildfire outside Kamloops more than 4,000 hectares