Woman dead after crash at Lower Mainland parkade entrance

Police say no pedestrians involved in the collision; medical incident hasn’t been ruled out as cause

New Westminster Police are investigating after a woman died in a three-vehicle crash at a residental parkade entrance.

Police say the crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 20) at the entrance to an underground parkade near Quayside Drive. No pedestrians were involved in the collision.

When first responders arrived on scene the driver of one of the vehicles was unresponsive. Police say New Westminster Fire and Rescue Services and BC Emergency Health Services paramedics provided first aid to the woman, but she died at the scene.

New Westminster Police say its major crime unit and the BC Coroners Service is investigating. At this time a medical incident hasn’t been ruled out as a potential cause for the crash.

