A 36 year old woman staying at Compass Court homeless shelter in Penticton stabbed a staff member over the Thanksgiving weekend. (File photo)

Woman arrested after Penticton shelter worker stabbed

A 36-year-old woman came at police with a weapon when they arrived at Compass Court

A 36-year-old woman staying at the Penticton homeless shelter stabbed a staff member over the Thanksgiving weekend.

In the afternoon of Oct. 9, Penticton RCMP responded to a call for service at the local shelter Compass Court, in the 1700-block of Main Street for a report of an employee being stabbed by a resident.

“The woman [suspected of the stabbing] was barricaded in her room once police arrived,” said Penticton RCMP media relations Const. Dayne Lyons. Police made multiple attempts to connect with the woman to de-escalate the situation, he said.

In one incident, when police made contact with her she ran at them with another weapon in an attempt to harm the officer, said Lyons.

Due to the woman’s violent behaviour, police used a Conductive Energy Weapon (Taser) in order to prevent further risk of harm to police or shelter staff, RCMP said. The woman was taken into custody without further injuries – to either herself or others.

There is no word on how the shelter worker is doing after being stabbed.

The BC Prosecution Service has laid several charges against 36-year-old Penticton resident Sheri Haselhan. She is facing charges of assault with a weapon, and assault of a peace officer with a weapon. Haselhan was held in custody over the long weekend. She was expected to attend Kelowna court on Wednesday for her first appearance on those charges.

Haselhan is also due in Abbotsford court on Oct. 17 for charges of assault, wilfuly resisting an officer and theft for an incident in Mission on Dec. 18, 2021.

