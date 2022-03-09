Ellen Zimmerman receives distinguished service gifts and recognition at Wildsight AGM, Invermere, BC. Pat Morrow Photo.

Wildsight seeks nominations for Ellen Zimmerman award

Wildsight is seeking nominations for a conservation or environmental education champion worthy of the Ellen Zimmerman Award.

Zimmerman, who passed away in 2020, was a resident of Golden, B.C., described by Wildsight as being a nature champion and key leader for their organization. Wildsight launched the award in 2021 to honour her legacy.

“Those of us who worked with Ellen recall her deep passion for nature, her unrelenting commitment to defending it and her strength to persevere and succeed as a female environmental advocate in a rural, resource industry-dominated community,” says Robyn Duncan, Wildsight’s Executive Director.

“Ellen was passion embodied — fiery, passionate and doggedly stubborn. She never backed down from a fight to protect nature or defend women’s rights. She leaves behind a tremendous legacy.”

The Ellen Zimmerman Award will be presented to a conservation hero, who while often working behind the scenes, tirelessly advocates, teaches, trains and leads by example. It will include a commemorative ceramic piece of art as well as $1000 to celebrate an individual’s outstanding contributions to environmental conservation and education in the Upper Columbia Region, which encompasses Canal Flats to Revelstoke.

The deadline for nominations is March 15, with the award to be presented on Earth Day on April 22. Funds to supplement the award will also be accepted throughout the year. Nominations can be made here wildsight.ca/the-ellen-zimmerman-award


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
