Wildsight brings back weed pull program to combat invasive species

Wildsight Golden’s Community Invasive Plants Program (CIPP) is back for another season.

Wildsight is encouraging local residents to get educated about invasive plants and the dangers they pose to local ecosystems.

The plants may seem innocuous, but they cause ecological and economic harm.

Examples of these plants include Orange Hawkweed, Oxeye Daisy, and Western Goat’s-beard.

Wildsight says now is the time to act to remove these plants, before they have the chance to flower and grow and spread seeds.

Identification is the first step and weed management comes next. Wildsight Golden is encouraging community members to learn about these plants and take action.

Wildsight Golden will be holding their 15th annual weed pull event.

This year, the Community Weed Pull will take place at Alexander Park. The event is scheduled for Thursday, July 7, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

This family-friendly event is an excellent opportunity to learn more about invasive plants. Participants will learn about how to identify, control, and properly dispose of invasive plants.

If you are interested in participating, please RSVP by emailing wildsightweedprogram@gmail.com by Wednesday, July 6, or register at the Wildsight Golden table at the Farmers’ Market also on Wednesday, July 6.

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society (CSISS) website is also an excellent resource for landowners, trail users, and gardeners to learn about how they can prevent the spread of invasive plants in our region.

Locally, the CIPP coordinator Martha Fowlie-Neufeld, will be at the Golden Farmer’s Market on July 6, July 27 and Aug. 17.

Community members are invited to bring their invasive plants (or a photo of the weed) to Wildsight Golden’s table at Farmers Market to learn more about invasive plant identification and non-toxic control methods.

One way to culturally manage invasive plants is to sow native plants to compete with the invasive species.

