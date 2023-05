The blaze is 12 hectares in size

A wildfire discovered on May 5 continues to burn in the Mount Griffin area near Sicamous.

The blaze is an estimated 12 hectares in size and is continuing to spread. According to BC Wildfire, the flames are not responding to suppression efforts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

