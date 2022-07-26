New fire near Kaleden on the west side of Skaha Lake Tuesday. (BC Wildfire)

UPDATE: Wildfire sparks in Okanagan Falls

Air tankers attacking the fire on the west side of Skaha Lake

UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.

The Mount Hawthorne wildfire, that sparked Tuesday evening, has grown to 1.20 hectares. BC Wildfire alongside local fire departments remain on scene, however, air support has been grounded for the night.

A wildfire sparked on the west side of Okanagan Falls, Tuesday evening.

The blaze started about 5 p.m. after white smoke was seen at the top of Mount Hawthorne.

The BC Wildfire Service said it is fighting the Mount Hawthorne blaze alongside the Kaleden Fire Department.

The fire is estimated to be 0.5 hectares in size and is not threatening homes or impacting highways. There are six firefighters, one officer, two helicopters and air tankers responding.

Air tankers can be seen attacking the fire that appears to be on the top of the mountain.

Boaters should be warned that air tankers are using Skaha Lake.

This wildfire is on the opposite side of Okanagan Falls from the Thomas Creek fire that caused over a thousand to be put on evacuation alert.

