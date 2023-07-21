A wildfire has sparked in the hills east of Naramata on Friday, July 21. (Monique Tamminga- Western News)

Wildfire sparks east of Naramata

Cause of the Turnbull Creek Wildfire is under investigation

A wildfire has sparked east of Naramata on Friday afternoon, July 21.

The Gilser Brook Wildfire has grown to 1.5 hectares in size since being discovered at around 3:20 p.m. It is bringing smoke that could be seen from across Okanagan Lake in Summerland.

BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is “out of control.”

There are no current evacuation orders or alerts associated with this incident.

It is believed to be human-caused, according to BCWS.

BCWS crews are currently joined by members from the Naramata Volunteer Fire Department in attacking the blaze.

