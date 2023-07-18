A wildfire south of Keremeos has grown from .5 to 4.2 ha. (BC Wildfire)

A wildfire south of Keremeos has grown from .5 to 4.2 ha. (BC Wildfire)

Wildfire southwest of Keremeos grows over 10 hectares

The fire is currently being monitored, but not actively fought

The wildfire south of Keremeos is continuing to grow and is now 10 hectares.

The blaze, which is located about 12 kilometres southwest of the village, grew three hectares on Monday.

The fire was first reported shortly before midnight on July 13. BC Wildfire updated the incident on Saturday night (July 15) and reported the blaze was at 4.2 hectares.

READ MORE: Wildfire south of Keremeos grown to 4.2 hectares

According to the information page, the BC Wildfire Service is currently monitoring the blaze only.

When a fire is being monitored, BC Wildfire Service is not immediately suppressing it, this can allow burns to continue to achieve ecological or resource management objectives and is used on remote fires that are not threats.

There are no evacuations or alerts associated with the wildfire. The blaze is suspected to be lightning-caused.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKeremeos

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bus catches fire on Hwy 16, stranding tourists; B.C. firefighters respond
Next story
Doukhobor kids taken from B.C. homes in 1950s deserve compensation: report

Just Posted

A volunteer in Vernon monitors for invasive mussels as part of a project through the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society. (Contributed)
Volunteer ‘mussel’ needed to protect Okanagan lakes

Lesley Pelletier, Chloe Albert and Katie Perman of The Carolines. (Contributed)
The talented Carolines take the Summer Kick stage in Golden

Mail piles high at the Parson General Store making it difficult to move around the shop when no one is available to process it. (Photo courtesy of Sheri Hayes)
Residents of Parson have mail re-routed to Golden

A BC Coroners Service report shows that Okanagan Lake is the deadliest for accidental drowning deaths in the province. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan Lake most dangerous in B.C. for drownings: Coroner’s report