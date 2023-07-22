UPDATE: Wildfire south of Kamloops continues to grow, now 350 hectares

UPDATE 1:10 p.m.

The Ross Moore Creek wildfire is has grown significantly again, up to 350 hectares, as of 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

There has been no change to the evacuations orders and alerts.

The Wild Horse Mountain wildfire is now under control.

Original

Evacuations are now in place after the Ross Moore Lake wildfire outside Kamloops more than doubled in size overnight.

Located 24 kilometres south of Kamloops, the Ross Moore Lake is 210 hectares in size, as of 7 a.m. Saturday morning, July 22. It remained out of control and was caused by lightning.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) responded by issuing evacuation orders. The orders are in place because of the potential danger to life and safety due to wildfire events.

An evacuation order is currently in effect for Electoral Area “J” (Copper Desert Country). There’s only one property in the area that must evacuate the area immediately – 5725 Long Lake Road. This order was put into effect at 11 p.m. on Friday night, July 21.

According to TRND, this is what needs to be done for people who are forced to evacuate:

If you are in the described area, you must leave immediately;

To receive Emergency Support Services, please self-register using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool: ess.gov.bc.ca, or contact the TNRD EOC at 250-377-7188;

Make arrangements to stay with family or friends (if possible);

Gather family; take a neighbour or someone who needs help;

Take pets in kennels or on a leash;

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, keys) only if they are immediately available.

At the same time, an evacuation alert is in effect for Electoral Area “J” (Copper Desert Country) and Electoral Area “L” (Grasslands). In this alert, there are around 360 properties involved, ranging from South of Kamloops, East of Highway 5, West of Highway 5A, including Lac Le Jeune and the Knutsford community within the TNRD.

For residents affected by the evacuation alert, they must do the following, according to TRND:

Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an Evacuation Order be called while separated;

Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents or pets, and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure;

Make arrangements to stay with family or friends (if possible);

Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed;

Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible);

Arrange transportation for all your household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles;

Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible;

Wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before evacuating;

Monitor for information on evacuation orders and location of Reception Centres.

Along with the Ross Moore Lake wildfire, three other blazes were sparked nearby on Friday.

Southeast of Ross Moore, the Friskin Creek wildfire is 2.5 hectares in size. It was last updated by BC Wildfire Services at 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Northeast of Ross Moore, two new blazes ignited right beside each other. Both the West of Gowans Lake and Wild Horse Mountain wildfires are 0.009 hectares in size.

These three other blazes are all deemed out of control and were all caused by lightning.

Black Press will monitor the wildfires as the day goes on.

