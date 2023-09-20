Smoke from wildfires can be seen over Okanagan Lake from Peak Cellars Winery in Lake Country while temperatures broke records Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Lisa Fenyedi photo)

Smoke from wildfires can be seen over Okanagan Lake from Peak Cellars Winery in Lake Country while temperatures broke records Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Lisa Fenyedi photo)

Wildfire smoke impacts Okanagan air quality

Smoky skies bulletin issued

Fires in central B.C. producing smoke much more vigorously than anticipated has driven further air quality advisories.

The North Okanagan has ben added to a smoky skies bulletin, along with Lakes District, Stuart-Nechako, Prince George, Williston and Cariboo-North.

Kelowna, Lake Country, West Kelowna and Peachland are already part of the advisory.

In addition to regions issued under today’s bulletin, smoke will be present in the northeast and and localized smoke may be present near active fires.

The next bulletin update will be available Sept. 21 at https://www.gov.bc.ca/airqualityadvisories.

“Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health,” the advisory reads.

READ MORE: Fire at Vernon park quickly doused

READ MORE: Fire crews battling Glen Lake wildfire near Peachland

air qualityB.C. Wildfires 2023KelownaOkanaganVernon

Love The Golden Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
4 wildfire fighters killed in Highway 1 crash near Ashcroft
Next story
Vancouver woman allowed to keep guinea fowls for ‘pure joy of companionship’

Just Posted

(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
Return of the Revelstoke Garlic Fest

A runner makes their way along the diverse terrain of the TranSelkirks Run (Bruno Long)
Return of the TranSelkirks Run in Revelstoke

Playing the Red River Jig and meeting the Grade 7s as they begin their Transition River Walk to High School on June 7. (Metis Nation Columbia River Society/ Facebook)
Truth and Reconciliation blanket exercise at Golden Skybridge

Golden Community Library
Check it out Golden