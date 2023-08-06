Wildfire reported near Coalmont

BC Wildfire has no early information

A wildfire has reportedly sparked near Tulameen B.C. Photo Facebook

A wildfire has reportedly sparked near Coalmont, in the area of Rice Road, approximately 19 km northwest of Princeton.

That information comes from a social media post.

As of 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 B.C. Wildfire did not have the blaze listed.

This occurs over the B.C. holiday long weekend, when approximately 2,000 visitors are in nearby Tulameen for the annual Tulameen Days event.

Follow the Spotlight as this story develops.

