Wildfire north of Penticton not responding to suppression efforts

The Bull Creek fire is now 7.4 hectares in size

The lightning caused Bull Creek fire south of Penticton has grown to 7.4 hectares since it started on July 21. (BC Wildfire Service)

A fire that sparked in the mountains north of Penticton on Friday, July 21 has grown to 7.4 hectares in size.

The Bull Creek fire is continuing to spread and is not responding to suppression efforts, said BC Wildfire Services.

The blaze is suspected to be lightning caused and joins two other smaller fires in the Summerland-Penticton area caused by Friday’s thunderstorm.

There are no current evacuation orders or alerts associated with this fire.

