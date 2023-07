The fire is located in the Pitin Creek area

The fire is about 46 km away from Peachland. (BC Wildfire)

A small blaze is being reported off Highway 97C about 46 km west of Peachland.

The wildfire is .4 hectares in size and located in the Pitin Creek area and was discovered about 9 a.m. Friday.

The cause of the blaze is suspected to be lightning according to BC Wildfire.

There are no current evacuation orders or alerts associated with this incident.

Resources have been deployed to the area.

READ MORE: Okanagan Forest Task Force saves man sleeping in burning truck

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bc wildfiresBreaking NewsOkanagan