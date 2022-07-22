(Photo - @BCGovFireInfo/Twitter)

Wildfire between Merritt and Spences Bridge ‘being held’

B.C. Wildfire Services suspected cause is lightning

The Skuhun Ridge wildfire about 30 kilometres north of Merritt is at the ‘being held’ stage.

That means the fire is under control but still smouldering. It is an estimated 1.5 hectares in size.

The fire started on Wednesday, July 20 and according to B.C. Wildfire Services, the suspected cause is lightning.

Skuhun Ridge is on the Shackan Indian Band land at about the halfway point between Merritt and Spences Bridge.

There are currently 20 active fires across the province and there have been 313 so far this year. Wildfire Services said on Thursday, July 21 that wildfire activity is ‘below seasonal’ but warns the public to continue to be safe as temperatures are forecasted to raise over the coming weeks.

