The Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver. A Penticton councillor is introducing a notice of motion Tuesday, Nov. 15, for the purpose of finding out how many individuals in custody are released from the jail and dropped off in Penticton. (Western News - File)

Where are people from Okanagan Correctional Centre let out? Penticton councillor seeks answer

Helena Konanz is expected to introduce the notice of motion Tuesday, Nov. 15

A local city councillor wants to know how many people in custody have been released from the Okanagan Correctional Centre (OCC) in Oliver and dropped off in Penticton over the last 12 months.

Helena Konanz is expected to introduce a notice of motion at the council meeting this Tuesday, Nov. 15, requesting for the Minister of Public Safety and Attorney General responsible for BC Corrections to provide statistics and other relevant information regarding the matter.

The motion calls for a letter to be sent to the B.C. office, currently occupied by deputy premier Mike Farnworth. If a response is not received in a timely manner, Penticton city staff will be asked to submit a Freedom of Information request to the province.

The OCC opened in 2017, becoming the first correctional centre in Canada to be built through a public-private partnership on First Nations Land.

It is unknown where most of the individuals in custody at the OCC end up, upon release.

Konanz was elected to council on Oct. 15, after serving in the same role from 2011 to 2018.

She launched a bid at federal politics in 2019, before returning to the municipal side of the campaign during the most recent election cycle.

Tuesday will mark the new council’s first regular meeting at city hall.

