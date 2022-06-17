Westbank First Nation looks to future after resignation of Chief Derickson

‘Including open and inclusive dialogue with its membership, all members of council, and administration’

Westbank First Nation (WFN) council says it remains committed to ensuring good governance in the wake of Chief Christopher Derickson’s abrupt resignation Friday (June 17).

“Including open and inclusive dialogue with its membership, all members of council, and administration,” said Coun. Jordan Coble. “Council thanks Chief Derickson for his service to WFN, and thanks membership and past leadership for the strength of the constitution, ensuring effective governance in the face of any change.”

In his resignation, Chief Derickson noted a recent unauthorized land sale transaction by WFN as part of his reason for an early departure from office. WFN’s council unanimously supported an independent review of the transaction, led by the Hon. Marion Buller, and agreed to proceed in full with her recommendations.

Over the past several months, council has been overseeing the review to determine what transpired, implement the recommendations, and take the necessary steps to protect WFN’s assets.

“We will continue to operate as an elected body making collective decisions in the best interest of the membership, today and in the terms ahead,” said Coble.

WFN government is now preparing for a general election and vote of its membership on Sept. 15. Although Derickson resigned his position as Chief effective immediately, no by-election is necessary according to WFN’s constitution as there are only three months remaining in the term.

“We look forward to the upcoming election and to forging ahead with WFN’s government priorities in alignment with the growing needs of our members, residents and businesses,” said Coble.

