(Photo/Google Maps)

(Photo/Google Maps)

West Kelowna RCMP looking for suspect in Tim Horton’s assault

Police say incident is ‘concerning’

West Kelowna RCMP is still looking for a suspect connected to an assault at a Tim Horton’s on March 27.

Police said the assault happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Westbank Shopping Centre. An RCMP news release stated that witnesses are still being interviewed and video that may have recorded the incident is being reviewed.

RCMP said the victim reported that they received only minor injuries, but added the incident is of concern. The motive for the assault is undetermined.

Read More: Man charged with attempted murder after attack on Kelowna Mountie

Read More: Jesse Gallant thought to be in region; wanted on fraud and identity theft warrants

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultCity of West KelownaRCMPTim Hortons

Previous story
Family escapes North Okanagan house fire
Next story
Man charged with attempted murder after attack on Kelowna Mountie

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Credit card transactions around the world

Golden residents are working to preserve one of three remaining inland temperate rainforests, which exists from Prince George to Idaho. (Photo submitted)
Golden residents seek to save BC’s Inland Rainforest

Scenes from the multi-vehicle collision that occurred east of Revelstoke on March 24. (Facebook)
One in custody following police chase, attempted car-jacking near Revelstoke

Until there is precipitation or some form of dust suppression, the advisory is expected to stay in place. (Claire Palmer photo)
Air Quality advisory issued for Golden, East Columbia