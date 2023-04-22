West Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding Jordin Tom, a missing 14-year old girl who was last seen leaving her home to go for a walk on Friday, April 21. (West Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)

West Kelowna RCMP looking for 14-year old missing girl, asking for public assistance

Jordin Tom was last seen leaving her home on Friday night, April 21

The West Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 14-year old girl.

Jordin Tom was last seen on Friday night (April 21) leaving her house to go for a walk.

She is Indigenous and stands at 5 feet 9 inches with black hair and brown eyes. Tom was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black cargo pants.

She is known to frequently use public transit.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call 911 immediately and reference the West Kelowna RCMP with the file number 2023- 21390.

