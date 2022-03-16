West Kelowna man fined, banned for illegally hunting bull moose

A West Kelowna man has received a three-year hunting ban and a fine of $5,002 after illegally shooting a bull moose and lying to a conservation officer about it.

The incident happened just outside Peachland in November 2020. In that area, it’s illegal to hunt bull moose without the required limited entry hunting (LEH) authorization.

Conservation officers became aware of the situation from a tip they received and launched an investigation. They found the bullet casing in the surrounding area where the moose was shot.

The man told conservation officers that the moose was a gift from another hunter.

The officers seized the rifle used, ammunition, and the moose carcass and after forensic analysis, the rifle matched the bullet casing found on site.

The man pleaded guilty under the Wildlife Act for hunting without an LEH and lying to the officer. He also has to retake the CORE hunter training program.

The Habitat Conversation Trust Foundation will be receiving the majority of the fine.

City of West Kelownahunting