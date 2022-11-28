Helen Gorman Elementary School. (Google Maps/screenshot)

Helen Gorman Elementary School. (Google Maps/screenshot)

West Kelowna elementary school evacuated due to lingering smell

Students were moved to the gym at Glenrosa Middle School

  • Nov. 28, 2022 5:30 p.m.
  • News

Staff and students from Helen Gorman Elementary School had their day disrupted after a lingering odour forced evacuation.

The Central Okanagan school moved students to the nearby middle school while staff confirmed the air quality was safe.

The odour was determined to be from a sealant being used in maintenance of the school’s foundation.

In recent months, proactive radon screening of Central Okanagan schools found two areas of Helen Gorman tested close to the Health Canada recommended threshold.

The school district says immediate action is taken when levels near the threshold, and in parts of any school found to be close to the threshold, mitigation is already completed or underway.

Students remained in the gym of Glenrosa Middle School for the day.

READ MORE: Make way for Christmas: Santa Bus returning to Kelowna for 20th year

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaOkanaganStudents

Previous story
Nearly two dozen new RCMP officers to call Kelowna home
Next story
Conditions on Highway 1 put roadside workers, drivers at risk near Golden

Just Posted

Thousands of British Columbians work at the roadside in Cone Zones, which are most often associated with bright orange cones. Each zone has its own unique set of hazards associated with roads, traffic, vehicles, weather, and work activities. (File - ShutterStock)
Conditions on Highway 1 put roadside workers, drivers at risk near Golden

Granisle’s Cram the cruiser 2020. (Jessie Zhu photo/Lakes District News)
Pack-a-cruiser for Golden Food Bank

Dec. 6 marks the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women after the 1989 murder of 14 women at l’Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal. (Pixabay photo)
Golden recognizes 16 days of ‘Activism Against Gender Based Violence’

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?