Welcome home! Students move-in to dorm life at UBCO

It is move-in day at the University of B.C.’s Okanagan campus.

Students started arriving at the dorm buildings at 8:30 a.m. where resident assistants (RAs) and members of UBCO Heat are helping unload cars and answer questions.

RAs Jayati and Taz will be in the Cassiar Residence.

Both loved the dorm life and are eagerly welcoming new students.

“It’s definitely really nice to see parents dropping off their kids and remembering how that was like for me,” Jayati said.

Taz is working as an RA for a second time. “You meet so many people from so many different backgrounds and everyone gets so close by the end of the year. As an RA you do feel like you have a big part in that.”

And both said there are so many benefits to living on campus.

“For me it was being surrounded by university students and just being surrounded by the people that I’ll be going to campus with everyday,” Jayati stated. “It’s also really convenient to live on campus. Everything is really close by, you don’t have to worry about the commute.”

“There’s also a lot of activities you can do,” Taz added. “They always have events, community builders for all of the residences so you can get that kind of feeling of homeliness.”

For any students feeling a little uneasy about moving away from home for the first time, Taz and Jayati want you to remember that you’re not alone and they are always there to answer questions and offer support.

More than 1,000 new and returning students are arriving on campus today to settle in to dorm life.

All new students will be able to participate in orientation tomorrow (Sept. 5) from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at various locations around campus.

