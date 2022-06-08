Clarence Fulton is the latest in six Vernon schools to have COVID-19 exposures. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Weapon prompts lockdown at Vernon schools

No direct threat to students, RCMP located suspect

A weapons complaint put two schools into a hold and secure pattern Tuesday.

Both Clarence Fulton and Ellison Elementary schools were on lockdown June 7 after RCMP responded to a weapons complaint on Fulton Road shortly after 1 p.m.

“Due to the nature of the call, police, in collaboration with School District 22 officials initiated a hold and secure at nearby elementary and secondary schools,” Vernon North Okanagan media relations Const. Chris Terleski said.

“As additional information became available, and after police determined there was no direct threat to the safety of the students, the hold and secure was lifted and normal activities resumed.”

Police located and identified the individual and are continuing to investigate the incident.

